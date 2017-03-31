JOHANNESBURG, March 31 The youth wing of South
Africa's ruling African National Congress welcomes President
Jacob Zuma's cabinet reshuffle and the appointment of
"experienced and intelligent" Malusi Gigaba as finance minister,
its leader said on Friday.
"We welcome the reshuffle and the appointment of former
youth league leader Gigaba," ANC Youth League leader Collen
Maine told Reuters.
"Younger ministers will mean more transformation," Maine
added, citing land redistribution, free education and the
creation of a state bank as reforms the youth league wanted.
Zuma has been criticised by senior members of the ANC for
removing Pravin Gordhan as finance minister but certain sections
of the party are rallying around him.
(Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)