JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South Africa's President
Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday the country's fiscal policy would
remain unchanged after his cabinet reshuffle and that his
ministers would reach out to international investors to assure
them of this after S&P downgraded the country's credit level to
"junk".
Zuma dismissed the respected Pravin Gordhan as finance
minister in a midnight cabinet reshuffle on Thursday that
shocked local markets and triggered protests from within his own
party, business and opposition parties.
The rand pared some its losses after Zuma's remarks
in a speech at a function held at state-owned Transnet.
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana;
Editing by James Macharia)