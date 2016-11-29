Jacob Zuma,president of South Africa speaks during the 3rd Session of the Botswana-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Pretoria, South Africa, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's scandal-plagued President Jacob Zuma has survived a motion of no confidence by his own party, Beeld, an Afrikaans-language daily reported on Tuesday without naming its sources.

No formal vote took place at the three-day long conference of the ANC's national executive committee meeting in Pretoria that ended late on Monday, the paper said.

The ANC will hold a media briefing at 1200 GMT on Tuesday.

