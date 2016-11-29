White House says aware of North Korea launch, notes shorter range
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's scandal-plagued President Jacob Zuma has survived a motion of no confidence by his own party, Beeld, an Afrikaans-language daily reported on Tuesday without naming its sources.
No formal vote took place at the three-day long conference of the ANC's national executive committee meeting in Pretoria that ended late on Monday, the paper said.
The ANC will hold a media briefing at 1200 GMT on Tuesday.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Nick Macfie)
RIYADH The United States and Gulf Arab countries will sign an agreement on Sunday to coordinate their efforts against the financing of terrorist groups, a senior White House official said, as U.S. President Donald Trump visits the region.