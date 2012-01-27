CAPE TOWN Jan 27 South Africa's
communications regulator, ICASA, has refused permission for
satellite television network TopTV to broadcast three sexually
explicit channels, TopTV said on Friday.
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa
(ICASA) said it would provide reasons later for its decision not
to allow the broadcasting of the channels Playboy Europe,
Private Spice and Adult XXX.
"We advise that the Council of the Authority ... decided,
after careful consideration, to refuse On Digital Media (Pty)
Ltd's application for the authorisation of (the proposed) video
channels," ICASA said in a letter to TopTV seen by Reuters.
Pornographic material, including videos and magazines, is
legal but regulators have blocked bids for sexually explicit
channels on cable TV networks.
Last year, the DSTV broadcaster owned by Naspers,
was forced to cancel its adults-only channel application in the
face of consumer outrage and disapproval by senior government
officials.
TopTV is owned by On Digital Media. Among its shareholders
is Luxembourg-based telecoms operator SES Astra.
TopTV said IT would not comment on the regulator's decision
until it had time to study ICASA's reasons.