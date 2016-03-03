CAPE TOWN, March 3 South Africa's cargo ship tariffs will remain unchanged for the 2016/17 year, regulators said on Thursday, rejecting a request from ports to increase levies by an average of 5.9 percent.

Thaba Mufamadi, Chairman of the Ports Regulator of South Africa, also said as part of efforts to limit the impact of a severe drought, maize would receive a 50 percent discount on cargo dues, capped at 5 million tonnes. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Joe Brock)