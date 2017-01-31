CAPE TOWN Jan 31 South Africa's Post Office Group will submit an application to register its financial services unit, Postbank, as a bank by July 3, a document handed out in parliament showed.

Postbank has 1.4 billion rand ($104 million) in excess capital, enough to meet regulatory minimum requirements for a bank, the document showed.

($1 = 13.5060 rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Mark Potter)