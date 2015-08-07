(adds details, ostrich chamber)
CAPE TOWN Aug 7 The European Union has lifted a
four-year ban on the import of fresh ostrich meat from South
Africa following an outbreak of H5N2 avian flu, the country's
main exporting region said on Friday.
The 2011 outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian influenza
strain hit the 1 billion rand ($80 million) industry, which
exports meat, leather and feathers to its main EU market.
The industry has recovered slightly with the export of
processed or pre-heated meat.
"Resuming exports to the EU will play an important role in
increasing the number of jobs in this industry, which currently
employs over 50,000 residents," said Alan Winde, minister of
economic development in the Western Cape provincial government.
Around 10,000 ostriches were culled in the Klein Karoo and
southern Cape regions in 2011, where the industry is
concentrated, after diseased birds were detected in the area.
Outbreaks of avian flu has affected several countries in
the recent past, including China, France and the United States,
and is a health concern because certain virulent strains are
deadly to humans.
Francois de Wet, chairman of the South African Ostrich
Business Chamber, said after the outbreak four years ago, the
country improved its bio-security measures, such as chlorinating
water and restricting movement of the birds.
De Wet said the South Africa is expected to resume fresh
meat exports to the EU after August 26.
($1 = 12.7190 rand)
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Stoddard and William
Hardy)