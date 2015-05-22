JOHANNESBURG May 22 South Africa's power utility Eskom said it would extend power cuts to 2,000 megawatts of electricity from 1000 GMT to 2000 GMT on Friday due to a shortage of generating capacity.

The cash-strapped state utility, which has been forced to reduce electricity supply in Africa's most advanced economy to allow for maintenance of its ageing fleet of power stations, said earlier it would cut 1,000 MW from the national grid. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)