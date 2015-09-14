JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 South Africa's Eskom said on Monday there would be rolling blackouts from 1900-2200 local time (1700-2000 GMT) due to a loss of generation capacity, the first time the utility has imposed power cuts since Aug. 8.

Earlier this year, South Africa suffered from almost daily blackouts as Eskom struggled to meet demand, but new generation capacity and a warmer than expected winter has helped to stem shortages in recent weeks. (Reporting Joe Brock; Editing by Mark Potter)