UPDATE 2-SolarWorld collapses as Europe's solar industry eclipsed by China
* Nordex says Q1 order intake down nearly 40 pct (Wraps SolarWorld, SMA, Nordex, recasts)
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 South Africa's Eskom said on Monday there would be rolling blackouts from 1900-2200 local time (1700-2000 GMT) due to a loss of generation capacity, the first time the utility has imposed power cuts since Aug. 8.
Earlier this year, South Africa suffered from almost daily blackouts as Eskom struggled to meet demand, but new generation capacity and a warmer than expected winter has helped to stem shortages in recent weeks. (Reporting Joe Brock; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Nordex says Q1 order intake down nearly 40 pct (Wraps SolarWorld, SMA, Nordex, recasts)
LONDON, May 11 World stocks held near all-time highs on Thursday, helped by a rebound in energy shares as oil prices rose after U.S. fuel inventories declined and Saudi Arabia cut supplies of crude to Asia more than expected.