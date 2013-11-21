(Adds detail, background)

JOHANNESBURG Nov 21 South Africa power utility Eskom said on Thursday it would lift an emergency it had declared two days ago as the system was now stable.

Eskom said in a statement the emergency declaration would be lifted after the evening peak at 2000 GMT.

"Understanding the impact on our key industrial customers and the South African economy, the emergency has been lifted," chief executive Brian Dames said in a statement.

"The system still remains critical and we will continue to heavily rely on the partnerships we have with our customers for the necessary voluntary load reduction to keep us going."

It said on Tuesday that some of its ageing generating units unexpectedly tripped, while others were down for maintenance. The utility, which provides 95 percent of South Africa's electricity, urged major industrial customers to reduce consumption to ease pressure on the grid.

Eskom last declared an emergency in 2008 when it was forced to introduce rolling blackouts, costing the economy billions of dollars in lost output.