JOHANNESBURG, April 17 South African power utility Eskom restarted rolling blackouts on Friday, the sixth straight day of power cuts to hit Africa's most advanced economy.

South Africa is in the middle of its worst electricity crisis since 2008 and its citizens are subjected to frequent controlled blackouts, which Eskom implements to prevent the grid from collapsing.

The company said it would cut 1,000 megawatts of power from the grid from 0400 GMT until 2000 GMT. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Richard Pullin)