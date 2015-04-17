* Molefe steps down from transport utility to run Eskom
* South Africa faces 6th straight day of power cuts
* Blackouts expected to last years, hit economy
* S.Africa seeks future World Bank funding for Eskom
(Adds World Bank talks on Eskom funding)
By Peroshni Govender
JOHANNESBURG, April 17 South Africa appointed
veteran public service expert Brian Molefe as acting CEO of its
struggling power utility firm Eskom on Friday in an attempt to
help keep the lights on in Africa's most advanced economy.
Limited and unreliable electricity is a major drag on
already slow South African economic growth and an irritant for
households and businesses alike: on Friday for the sixth day
running Eskom had to impose rolling blackouts in order to
prevent its creaking grid from collapsing.
Molefe, who is stepping down as chief executive of state
transport firm Transnet, replaces Tshediso Matona, who
was suspended pending an inquiry into the problems at Eskom,
which is state-owned.
As well as struggling to supply power, Eskom faces a serious
liquidity crunch: It has said it needs 200 billion rand to plug
a funding gap until 2018.
Public enterprises minister Lynne Brown said she wanted
someone at Eskom who could "do the job from the get go."
"I need the capability of somebody who had held a leadership
role in a state-owned company that's almost as large as Eskom
and who has turned that company around," she said.
Molefe said his priorities would be to tackle power
generation problems, reduce the utility's dependence on coal -
which accounts for close to 90 percent of the power Eskom
produces - and save money through being more efficient.
ESKOM FUNDING
Separately, a government official said South Africa had held
talks with the World Bank about borrowing a further $1.6 billion
remaining on a loan to Eskom.
Matsietsi Mokholo, acting director general of the Department
of Public Enterprises, said South Africa had also discussed the
possibility of "future extended funding to Eskom" by the Bank.
The government, which is giving Eskom 23 billion rand this
year to keep it functioning, has said its economic growth
forecast for 2015 could halve to 1 percent because of power
constraints.
Standard & Poor's (S&P) cut its credit ratings for Eskom to
junk on March 20, a move which will almost certainly raise
borrowing costs for the firm.
Molefe's replacement at Transnet, which runs South Africa's
rail and port network, will be decided on Monday, and there were
three candidates being considered, Brown said.
A senior Transnet executive said it was likely that
Siyabonga Gama, the respected head of Transnet's rail freight
operations, would replace Molefe as head of the overall group.
(Additional reporting by Ed Cropley in Johannesburg and Wendell
Roelf in Cape Town; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James
Macharia and Sophie Walker)