JOHANNESBURG, April 18 South African power utility Eskom imposed rolling electricity cuts for the seventh straight day on Saturday, cutting 2,000 megawatts (MW), of its strained grid.

Africa's most advanced economy is facing its worst electricity crisis since 2008 and its citizens are subjected to frequent controlled blackouts, which Eskom implements to prevent the grid from collapsing.

The utility said the cuts will come into effect from 0800 to 2200 local time. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender)