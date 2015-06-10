JOHANNESBURG, June 10 South Africa's Eskom will cut 2,000 megawatts of electricity from the grid on Wednesday, the power utility said on its Twitter account.

The power cuts, which Eskom has been imposing because of power supply shortages to prevent the grid from collapsing, will begin at 1400 GMT until at least 2000 GMT, Eskom said. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)