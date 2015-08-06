(Adds quotes)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 6 South African power utility
Eskom will continue to impose power cuts for the next 18 months
as the company struggles with capacity shortages, Public
Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown said on Thursday.
Brown, whose ministry oversees state-owned companies, said
that she was concerned with Eskom's financial sustainability and
the reliability of its ageing power plants.
"Although the accelerated maintenance has increased plant
capacity from 65 percent to 75 percent, I am urging Eskom to
continue on this trend and increase this threshold to reach at
least 80 percent," Brown said in a statement after Eskom's
annual general meeting.
Eskom, which provides virtually all the electricity in
Africa's most developed economy, is facing a funding crunch as
it races to bring new power plants online and is implementing
power cuts to prevent the grid from being overwhelmed.
The company in March suspended its chief executive and three
other senior executives to allow for an inquiry into the
operations of the utility, but no wrongdoing was found by any of
the officials. Some of the suspended executive left the company.
Brown said on Tuesday she had instructed the board to fill
all senior management positions as it was "unacceptable that
senior and middle-management positions are staying vacant for
too long."
