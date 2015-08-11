PRETORIA Aug 11 South Africa's chronic
electricity shortages are the "biggest challenge" facing
Africa's most developed economy, cutting 1 percentage point off
growth, President Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday.
Zuma told reporters in Pretoria he had also "noted with
concern" the complaints about new visa regulations implemented
this year and has set-up a committee to address any "unintended
consequences" from the new rules.
New rules requiring parents to carry unabridged birth
certificates for their children when travelling to South Africa
have frustrated the country's key tourism sector.
(Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)