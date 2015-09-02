JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 South Africa's future
energy mix could include an even higher share for nuclear power
than the 9,600 megawatts (MW) already planned, the Business Day
newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing an interview with a
government official.
It said a new version of South Africa's integrated resources
plan, which projects its electricity requirements and suggests
the energy generation mix needed, will be released in March.
"Given that we have a climate change commitment to fulfill,
it should not surprise people that the viability of a much
larger nuclear contribution in the long term should be tested
alongside all other options," Omphi Aphane, deputy director
general in the Department of Energy, told the newspaper.
Africa's most advanced economy is gripped by an electricity
shortage and regular power cuts are hurting economic growth and
tarnishing investor confidence.
The government aims to procure nuclear reactors to generate
9,600 MW by 2030 but the newspaper said that could be "enhanced
further", as the government aims to fulfill its targets to
mitigate climate change.
Analysts have estimated that the current nuclear building
plans could cost as much as $100 billion, making it the
country's biggest ever infrastructure project.
However, Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson said neither
the price nor the contractor had been determined.
Opposition parties have expressed concern about the cost and
that agreements to build the nuclear plants will be made behind
closed doors, without proper public scrutiny.
China, France, Russia, the United States and South Korea, as
well as Japan and Canada, have all expressed interest in the
project and have signed or are close to signing cooperation
deals with South Africa on trade and technology exchange.
(Reporting by Peroshni Govender; editing by Jason Neely)