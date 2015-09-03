* Govt weighs switch from coal-fired power stations
By Peroshni Govender
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 3 South Africa's government
aims to build new gas-fired power stations to stem chronic
electricity shortages and reduce its dependence on an ageing
fleet of coal-fired plants.
Africa's most advanced economy is facing a shortfall in
electricity supply, resulting in frequent power cuts that are
hurting business and eroding its appeal as an investment
destination.
President Jacob Zuma's government is seeking alternatives in
the gas, renewable and nuclear energy to stem electricity
shortfalls and help power utility Eskom to
keep the lights on.
The government is planning to launch a gas-to-power
procurement programme for 3,126 megawatts (MW) in September,
with bids expected in the first quarter of 2016.
"We are weaning ourselves from 90 percent reliance on coal,"
Ompi Aphane, deputy director general of energy policy and
planning, told Reuters.
"As it stands, it is difficult to finance coal fired power
stations, because banks and lenders are also under environmental
pressure," Aphane said, referring to the polluting coal-fired
power stations.
"One of the mistakes we made in the past was that we
extended the life-span of coal fired power stations that came to
an end. That has now changed, you find that we might not
necessarily extend its life when a plant comes to an end."
Energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson said this week talks
were under way between the Mozambican and South African
governments to pipe gas to South Africa but gave few details.
Petrochemicals group Sasol which operates a
pipeline between Mozambique and South Africa said although it
was not aware of plans by South Africa to import more gas, its
facility could be used by "third parties".
International consulting firm McKinsey said South Africa has
the potential to install up to 20 gigawatt (GW) of gas-fired
power generation by 2030 either through imports or the
development of its shale sector.
South Africa is expected to face another electricity
shortfall between 2020 and 2030 as 14.4 GW of power will be lost
when some coal plants come to their end of life.
"Natural gas plants, which are fast to build, entail low
capital costs, and have a small carbon footprint, can provide an
alternative to diversify the power supply," the firm said in its
report on South Africa.
