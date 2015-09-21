JOHANNESBURG, Sept 21 The Overseas Private
Investment Corporation (OPIC), the United States' government
development finance institution, said it has approved funding
for a $400 million solar farm in South Africa as part of new
energy projects in emerging markets.
California-based SolarReserve and Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power
will collaborate to build and operate the 100 megawatt solar
plant in the Northern Cape province, said OPIC in a statement
published last Thursday and seen by Reuters on Monday.
The company said the initiative was part of President Barack
Obama's $7 billion plan to "Power Africa". Launched in 2013, the
plan aims to boost electricity access in Sub-Saharan Africa.
The initiative has prioritised expanding the continent's
capacity to generate electricity, with an additional focus on
small-scale renewable energy investments.
OPIC also said it had granted South African lender Standard
Bank $250 million to fund power generation and
infrastructure projects in Sub-Saharan Africa.
OPIC was created in 1969 during the administration of
Richard Nixon as a "soft power" tool to extend U.S. influence in
the developing world by funnelling private sector money to core
infrastructure projects.
South Africa is experiencing its worst power supply
shortages and state-owned Eskom has been forced to
resort to controlled power outages to prevent the national grid
from collapse. The regular power cuts contributed to the South
African economy contracting for the first time in more than a
year last quarter.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)