* Electricity generation improving as new plants come online
* Eskom CEO says will revamp ageing coal plants
* Says could start exporting excess power capacity by 2021
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, May 12 South Africa's power utility
Eskom does not expect to implement
electricity cuts for the rest of the financial year which
started in April, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Eskom, which is battling an electricity shortage, was forced
to implement electricity blackouts, or "load shedding," in the
first half of last year that hit economic activity, but CEO
Brian Molefe told a media briefing power supplies had improved.
"There will never be load shedding because to go and breach
that red line it must really be some act of sabotage. Something
must go terribly, terribly wrong," he said.
The CEO added that by 2021 Eskom would have excess power
generation capacity for export.
He said Eskom had also contracted sufficient coal supplies
for the next five years and would rather renew than decommission
its ageing coal plants as it had previously planned.
"We will extend their lives as we do maintenance, so we will
renew our current fleet rather than go and look for new power
stations," Molefe said.
More than 80 percent of the electricity in Africa's most
industrialised country comes from coal-fired power plants, some
of which had been mothballed but were returned to service to
help boost electricity supplies.
"Now that we have maintained them so much we actually know
it, we can replace critical parts and we know when its reached
its life-end, it's not the bricks and mortar but certain
critical parts that can be replaced," he said of its existing
plants, whose average age is 30 years.
With two new power plants Medupi and Kusile expected to be
fully operational in 2020 and 2022 respectively, South Africa
was in a "comfortable position" and could even start exporting
excess electricity capacity by 2021, Molefe said.
He added Eskom would look to buy power from regional
projects, including Inga hydropower in the Democratic Republic
of Congo, and resell it into the southern African regional power
pool to boost revenues and help keep tariffs in check.
Molefe, who supports the government's proposed new 9,600
megawatt nuclear expansion plan, said Eskom was hoping to revive
the Pebble Bed Modular reactor technology advanced by South
Africa before being discontinued due to financial constraints.
