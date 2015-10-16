UPDATE 4-Pearson shares jump on new cost-cuts, investors rebel at AGM
* Nearly 70 pct of investors vote against pay report (Adds AGM vote)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 16 South Africa's Eskom will spend 6 billion rand ($456 million) to strengthen the transmission grid this year, its chief executive said on Friday, as it seeks to end power shortages that are slowing growth in Africa's most developed economy.
Eskom is spending 60 billion rand a year on improving infrastructure, Brian Molefe was quoted as saying on Eskom's Twitter feed.
($1 = 13.15 rand) (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)
* Nearly 70 pct of investors vote against pay report (Adds AGM vote)
TORONTO, May 5 Unionized workers at ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright iron ore mine in northern Quebec gave the steelmaker, the world's largest, a 72-hour strike notice after rejecting the company's contract offer, the United Steelworkers union said on Friday.