JOHANNESBURG Oct 16 South Africa's Eskom will spend 6 billion rand ($456 million) to strengthen the transmission grid this year, its chief executive said on Friday, as it seeks to end power shortages that are slowing growth in Africa's most developed economy.

Eskom is spending 60 billion rand a year on improving infrastructure, Brian Molefe was quoted as saying on Eskom's Twitter feed.

($1 = 13.15 rand) (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)