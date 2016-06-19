JOHANNESBURG, June 19 Eskom hailed a milestone
in its efforts to overcome South Africa's chronic electricity
shortages on Sunday, saying it had linked up the last of four
units at its new Ingula hydro-electric power plant to the grid.
"We look forward to Ingula rapidly nearing commercial
completion and meeting the 2017 deadline, thereby enhancing the
security of Eskom's electricity supply to power South Africa
into the future," Eskom's Chief Executive Brian Molefe said.
Eskom, which has in the past been forced to impose power
cuts to prevent demand surging past capacity, is scrambling to
repair its ageing power plants and grid.
The utility, which provides power for Africa's most
developed economy, is also adding new plants.
Unit one of the hydro-powered Ingula plant, which is in the
northeast Kwazulu Natal province, added an additional 333
megawatts (MW) to the grid, Eskom said in a statement.
Construction of the 25 billion rand ($1.7 billion) plant
began in 2006 and all four units are expected to be fully
operational in 2017, with capacity to produce 1,332 MW.
Eskom said on June 13 that it had linked up unit four,
adding 333 MW to the grid.
The remaining units are on track for commercial operation in
2017, Eskom said.
Other Eskom projects include the Medupi and Kusile
coal-fired plants in the northern Limpopo and eastern Mpumalanga
provinces respectively, which will have a combined capacity of
about 9,500 megawatts.
($1 = 15.1136 rand)
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Alexander Smith)