* Govt plans 9,600 MW of nuclear power this year
* Linking renewable power projects to grid a "problem"
By Peroshni Govender
PRETORIA, Aug 31 South Africa has not struck a
deal so far with any country on nuclear expansion but its
immediate focus was to build more renewable power projects, the
energy minister said on Monday.
The government of Africa's most advanced economy, which is
battling an energy crunch, said in May it will procure a nuclear
fleet to generate 9,600 megawatts of power this year, estimated
by analysts to cost as much as $100 billion.
"There is no deal that has been struck with any country,"
Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Petterson told journalists at a
media briefing near Pretoria.
Joemat-Petterson dismissed the projected cost of the nuclear
build, saying the Treasury and the Department of Energy was
still working on a funding model, without giving details.
"Once that model is complete, we will decide on
time-frames," she said.
The government was due to release its bid requirements by
end July, but this has been delayed.
Concern is mounting that agreements to build the nuclear
power plants that could be the most expensive procurement in the
country's history will be made behind closed doors, without the
necessary public scrutiny.
"Once we have taken a decision as a government and cabinet,
we will communicate. There is no secrecy," Joemat-Petterson
said.
President Jacob Zuma's government signed agreements with
France, Russia, China, South Korea and energy officials said
they were speaking to Japan, Canada and the United States about
possible co-operation.
The process appears to be delayed following concerns that
the Treasury is not included in the procurement discussions,
despite its budgetary implications.
Joemat-Petterson said there was "no rush" for nuclear power
and that South Africa was focusing on renewable and gas power
generation projects to address the immediate energy shortages.
"That is why we went ahead in announcing the additional
acquisition of renewable energy, that's why the renewable energy
programme is so important, that is why gas is so important. It's
our immediate solution to our current challenges," she said.
However, new renewable energy projects will find it hard to
connect to the grid, an official said, saying that the
department was working with power utility Eskom
to improve access for new projects.
"We need to upgrade the grid so the new projects can feed,"
head of Independent Power Producers unit Karen Breytenbach told
Reuters.
President Zuma opened South Africa's first new power plant
in 20 years on Sunday with a warning that the perennial energy
shortages were hampering economic growth.
