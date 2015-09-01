(Adds minister's quotes, details)
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, Sept 1 South Africa's energy minister
pledged transparency in the country's efforts to seek a nuclear
agreement on Tuesday, seeking to reassure opposition parties who
have accused the government of favouring a deal with Russia.
South Africa, struggling with an electricity crunch that has
caused frequent power cuts and threatens economic growth, said
in May it will procure a nuclear fleet to generate 9,600
megawatts of power by 2030.
Analysts estimate the project will cost as much as $100
billion, making it the country's biggest ever infrastructure
project.
But there has been mounting concern among opposition parties
about the cost and that agreements to build the nuclear plants
will be made behind closed doors, without the necessary public
scrutiny.
"We would want these agreements to be scrutinised and
exposed to public scrutiny," energy minister Tina
Joemat-Pettersson told parliament, reiterating that no deal had
been signed with anybody as a preferred bidder.
China, France, Russia, the United States and South Korea, as
well as Japan and Canada, have all expressed interest and have
signed or are close to signing cooperation deals with South
Africa on possible trade and exchange of nuclear technology.
Opposition lawmakers have said the wording of these
inter-governmental agreements (IGAs) were significantly
different, and seemed to favour Russia. An energy advisor to the
government also said in June that South Africa was considering
using reactors from Russia's Rosatom and Westinghouse of the
United States for its nuclear fleet expansion.
Joemat-Pettersson said this was not so.
"The agreements are public documents ... We haven't handed
over dossiers to the Russians. There is really this perspective
that I am married to the Russians, I am married to Rosatom.
Please, we are making it (IGAs) public," she told parliament
during a briefing on nuclear power policy.
The government would only agree a nuclear deal that was
affordable and in line with procurement policies, she said.
"Allow us to be transparent but allow us to do our work.
There is nothing we are hiding," she said.
The first plant is seen coming online by 2023, according to
the department of energy.
South Africa runs the continent's only commercial nuclear
power plant at Koeberg, near Cape Town, which was built with
French technology.
Joemat-Pettersson said the government, which has started
several new wind and solar power projects as part of efforts to
diversify the country's energy sources, was committed to nuclear
energy to help reduce its harmful carbon emissions.
"We are committed to a thorough cost-benefit analysis and
the cost-benefit analysis is part of the procurement process. We
are not going to compromise our country in any way," she said.
($1 = 13.3012 rand)
