By Peroshni Govender
| JOHANNESBURG, June 17
JOHANNESBURG, June 17 Power prices in South
Africa have risen 70 percent since 2010 and a second
double-digit increase proposed for this year will make it
difficult for the country's businesses to compete
internationally, an industry body said on Wednesday.
Africa's most advanced economy is in the midst of its worst
electricity crisis and Eskom, which supplies
95 percent of South Africa's power, raised tariffs by 12.69
percent in April and has applied for a further 12.7 percent
price increase to come into effect from July 1.
"These significant increases, as well as the inability of
Eskom to provide reliable electricity, place significant
pressure on the South African economy and makes South African
industry uncompetitive against international competitors," the
Energy Intensive User Group (EIUG) said in a submission to be
made to South Africa's energy regulator.
Persistent power shortages have slowed economic growth in
the country, with the domestic purchasing managers index and
business sentiment weakening. Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has
said South Africa's 2 percent growth forecast could shrink if
the the worst electricity crisis in seven years continues.
The EIUG, which represents major companies in South Africa,
including mining houses such as AngloGold Ashanti and
BHP Billiton, is opposing the price rises and will make
its submission to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa
(NERSA) for public hearings next week on Eskom's application to
raise tariffs.
NERSA will invite the public to make submissions next
Tuesday and Wednesday before deciding whether to approve Eskom's
application or demand a less severe increase.
The EUIG said prices have leapt by 70 percent based on
tariff hikes between the 2010/2011 and 2014/2015 financial
periods.
At a media briefing on Wednesday, Eskom's acting CEO Brian
Molefe defended the proposed tariff increases, saying that the
alternative would be more power cuts that would be detrimental
to the economy.
Last week a World Bank report on doing business in South
Africa cited electricity supply as one of the main challenges
experienced by companies in the country.
(Editing by David Goodman)