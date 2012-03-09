* Power rate cut from original hike of 25.9 pct

* Eskom asked by govt to reduce hikes to protect consumers

* Lower tariff hike not to affect electricity supply (Adds details, Eskom, minister, analyst comments)

By Agnieszka Flak

JOHANNESBURG, March 9 South Africa's energy regulator said on Friday it had cut the increase in electricity rates for power utility Eskom to 16 percent for the 2012/13 financial year from a previously approved 25.9 percent to protect industry and other consumers.

The decision follows Eskom's bid to reduce the hike after the government had urged the utility to ease up on private and industrial consumers hit with soaring power costs.

"This is done without compromising Eskom's ability to keep the lights on whilst maintaining its financial capability," Minister of Public Enterprises Malusi Gigaba told journalists.

Eskom has been struggling to raise money it needs to build power plants fast to avoid a repeat of a crisis that forced mines to shut for days in 2008 and cost Africa's biggest economy billions of dollars in lost output.

Eskom has since secured all the funding it needs.

Energy-intensive users, including the vital mining industry, have long said that the steep increases were making some of their operations unsustainable and welcomed the decision.

Unions, who have long protested over the impact of above-inflation hikes, said the change was a much-needed relief.

But economists warned that 16 percent would still hit hard.

Chief Executive Brian Dames said the lower tariff increase would not affect Eskom's ability to complete its new power plants as scheduled, but urged consumers to conserve power.

"The power system remains tight, none of that has changed," he said.

CHEAP POWER

Eskom, one of the world's lowest-cost electricity producers, was granted in 2010 three years of 25 percent power tariff hikes and was expected to apply for two more similar rises after that.

Only from 2016 were tariffs expected to rise in line with inflation, but President Jacob Zuma in February asked Eskom to seek options to limit the increases to protect economic growth.

Eskom stressed that its financial and operational position had improved since it submitted the original application. It has also benefited from lower-than-expected growth in power demand.

The reduction will result in a loss of revenue of 11.15 billion rand ($1.48 billion), the regulator said. The adjustments would partially be made up of a rephasing of equity returns to the government, it added.

Eskom will engage with the ratings agencies to ensure the change in tariffs does not impact its ratings, but Peter Attard Montalto, a Nomura emerging market analyst, warned of the risks.

"Whilst this move is certainly a positive for households, inflation and growth ... the risks to load-shedding (blackouts) are significant in the coming months," he said in a note.

"Having blackouts and a negative growth shock whilst the financial sustainability of Eskom is called into question with lower revenues on a lower tariff awarded for political reasons could be a similar disaster to that of Q1 2008."

Eskom's steep hikes have been widely criticised for fuelling inflation, which breached the central bank's 3-6 percent target in November and is expected to remain outside that through 2012.

Eskom will submit the next application for future power rate increases by the middle of this year.

Minister Gigaba indicated that future increases meant to get South Africa to cost-reflective tariffs would be smoothed over a longer period of time to prevent shocks to consumers.

($1 = 7.5170 South African rand)