GM ceases operations in Venezuela after plant takeover
May 2 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has ceased operations at its Venezuela plant and will take up to a $100 million charge after a judge ordered the seizure of its plant last month.
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 South African gold producer Sibanye Gold warned on Tuesday Eskom's proposed electricity price increase could lead to mine closures and job losses, a senior official said.
"The unsustainable electricity price increases will lead to diminished operating performance, early closure of mines, job losses and reduced capital investment," said Peter Turner, a Senior Vice President of Sibanye Gold at a public hearing to consider Eskom's latest application to hike tariffs. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia)
