JOHANNESBURG May 6 South Africa will no longer have power cuts as the utility Eskom has beefed up electricity generation capacity to meet demand, President Jacob Zuma said on Friday during a visit to state-owned power firm Eskom.

"I have been assured by the (Eskom) Chief Executive Officer and the entire management that there will never be load-shedding again," Zuma said.

Africa's most industrialised country is racing to expand power supply after Eskom was forced early last year to impose almost daily power cuts as demand outstripped available capacity. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)