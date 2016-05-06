JOHANNESBURG May 6 South Africa will no longer
have power cuts as the utility Eskom has beefed up electricity
generation capacity to meet demand, President Jacob Zuma said on
Friday during a visit to state-owned power firm Eskom.
"I have been assured by the (Eskom) Chief Executive Officer
and the entire management that there will never be load-shedding
again," Zuma said.
Africa's most industrialised country is racing to expand
power supply after Eskom was forced early last year to impose
almost daily power cuts as demand outstripped available
capacity.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing by Olivia
Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)