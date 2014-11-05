(Recasts with legal action, adds chairman quotes)
By David Dolan
JOHANNESBURG Nov 5 South African cement company
PPC is taking legal action against its former CEO for
being a "delinquent director" after he made comments the board
considers defamatory, PPC's chairman said in a television
interview on Wednesday.
The acrimonious public row between PPC and former Chief
Executive Ketso Gordhan has undermined investor confidence in
the company and become one of South Africa's biggest corporate
spats in recent memory.
"In terms of him being a delinquent director, we're taking
legal action. We're not going to be hasty about it, but we're
going to do a thorough job," Chairman Bheki Sibiya told CNBC
Africa.
Gordhan resigned from PPC in September over the board's
refusal to back his decision to fire a senior executive. He
later rescinded the resignation but the board declined to
reinstate him.
He has since launched a public campaign to return to the
company as either a board member or chief executive, and to have
the board reconstituted.
Gordhan told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday his exit
could cost PPC a $200 million loan from a development finance
institution, which he did not name.
The board retaliated with a statement on Wednesday, saying
the assertion was "factually unfounded and damages the image of
the company", adding that Gordhan's recent comments were
"defamatory".
PPC's share price has fallen 13 percent since Gordhan's
departure.
Gordhan said on Tuesday he has the backing of three
shareholders who have called for a general meeting next month
that could see the board reconstituted.
He has said the spat started after he was "undermined" by
the senior executive, whom he tried to fire.
On Wednesday the board identified the executive as CFO
Tryphosa Ramano, adding that Gordhan had sought to fire her for
five reasons, including that her office was bigger than his.
Additionally, Gordhan wanted to fire her because she refused
to join other senior executives in taking salary freezes to
close the wage gap between workers and management, the board
said in a statement.
"The board was of the view that the reasons advanced by Mr
Gordhan were not substantive and did not warrant the termination
of the CFO," it said, adding it remained committed to appointing
a new chief executive as a matter of urgency.
Gordhan was not immediately available for comment.
Separately, the company said on Wednesday it had lifted its
stake in Ethiopia's Habesha Cement to 51 percent, after
acquiring 20 percent from South Africa's Industrial Development
Corporation, a state-run finance institution for $13 million.
The deal makes PPC a rare foreign firm with a majority stake
in an Ethiopian company.
