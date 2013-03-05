PRETORIA, March 5 South Africa's new headline
producer inflation was at 5.8 percent year-on-year in January
compared with a recalculated 6.3 percent in December, Statistics
South Africa said on Tuesday.
The January 2013 release is the first to feature five
industry-specific producer price indices, with final
manufactured goods representing the headline number.
The other four indices are agriculture, forestry and
fishing; mining and quarrying; electricity and water; and
intermediate manufactured goods.
Jan 2013
y/y m/m
**Final manufactured goods 5.8 0.5
Agriculture, forestry and fishing 3.0 -1.4
Mining and quarrying 7.2 2.5
Electricity and water 12.3 1.1
Intermediate manufactured goods 5.8 1.4
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Xola Potelwa and
David Dolan)