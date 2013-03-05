PRETORIA, March 5 South Africa's new headline producer inflation was at 5.8 percent year-on-year in January compared with a recalculated 6.3 percent in December, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday. The January 2013 release is the first to feature five industry-specific producer price indices, with final manufactured goods representing the headline number. The other four indices are agriculture, forestry and fishing; mining and quarrying; electricity and water; and intermediate manufactured goods. Jan 2013 y/y m/m **Final manufactured goods 5.8 0.5 Agriculture, forestry and fishing 3.0 -1.4 Mining and quarrying 7.2 2.5 Electricity and water 12.3 1.1 Intermediate manufactured goods 5.8 1.4 (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Xola Potelwa and David Dolan)