JOHANNESBURG, Jan 26 Statistics South Africa said on Thursday producer inflation, which represents domestic output, slowed to 9.8 percent year-on-year in December from 10.1 percent in November. Month-on-month inflation was at 0.0 percent in December from 0.2 percent previously. The market was expecting PPI to be at 10.1 percent year-on-year and 0.2 percent on a monthly basis. For 2011, PPI for domestic output averaged 8.4 percent. Pct changes: year/year month/month Dec Nov Dec Nov Domestic output 9.8 10.1 0.0 0.2 Exported commods 10.5 11.2 -0.3 1.0 Imported commods 16.4 15.9 1.4 4.3 *All changes are increasing unless shown with minus sign (Reporting by Phumza Macanda; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)