* Has 900 km of singlemode optical fibre
* Network in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu Natal
JOHANNESBURG Oct 30 The Passenger Rail Agency
of South Africa (PRASA) said on Wednesday it is looking to lease
out excess fibre optic capacity from its 900 km network to
interested telecoms companies.
Optic fibre delivers high-speed and high-capacity broadband
for companies providing Internet, voice phone and television
services and is seen as the better option when compared to
expensive satellite connections or copper wire, which is often a
target of thieves.
PRASA said it owns a combination of 24 and 48 core single
mode optic fibre network that runs alongside its rail lines with
both an aerial and underground redundancy route.
The network is primarily a metropolitan one in Gauteng,
Western Cape and KwaZulu Natal provinces and the agency said it
is also rolling out more optical fibre and capacity.
Demand for broadband services through both wired and
wireless access is expanding in Africa's biggest economy but the
upfront cost to Internet providers to increase their own fibre
remains prohibitive.
Shared capacity is likely to increase competition and force
pricing down.
PRASA issued documents inviting expressions of interest to
determine whether demand would be met through existing
infrastructure or by installing additional capacity.
The state-owned agency said it preferred long-term leases
and was open to revenue sharing arrangements provided it
received a basic guaranteed income.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)