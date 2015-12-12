JOHANNESBURG Dec 12 South African President Jacob Zuma on Saturday denied rumours of an affair with the chairwoman of state-owned airline amid speculation the relationship had led to the sacking of the finance minister.

Zuma dismissed Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene on Wednesday. The minister had earlier rebuked Dudu Myeni, chairwoman of state-owned South African Airways and a close ally of Zuma, for mismanaging a 1 billion rand ($62.98 million)deal with Airbus.

Myeni is also executive chairwoman of Zuma's charitable trust, the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

"Her relationship with the President is purely professional, and is based on the running of the Foundation," the Presidency said in statement. "Rumours about a romance and a child are baseless and are designed to cast aspersions on the President."

