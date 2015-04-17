* SAA mulls selling catering unit
* May list non-frills Mango airline unit
* Union says would oppose any job cuts in revamp
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Tendai Dube
JOHANNESBURG, April 17 Buying the catering unit
of cash-strapped state airline South African Airways
could work for Bidvest Group, its chief executive said
on Friday.
SAA is considering selling some of its units including its
inflight and airport lounge catering business, Air Chefs, as
part of broader turnaround strategy after the government
rebuffed its request for a cash injection.
"We have not looked at the asset but it could make sense for
us," Brian Joffe, Bidvest's chief executive officer, told
Reuters, referring to Air Chefs.
Selling parts of SAA, which recently received two bailouts
from government totalling 10 billion rand ($832.28 million),
would mark a potential policy shift by the ruling party to save
the struggling airline.
The labour and communist alliance partners in the ruling
African National Congress party have been opposed to
privatisation of state firms such as SAA in Africa's most
advanced economy since the end of apartheid in 1994.
SAA's CEO Nico Bezuidenhout said there had been some
interest from buyers for some of the airline units, including
its catering division, and the government would take a decision
on whether to sell the department within months.
"There has been interest in some of the constituent parts of
the group ... a company like Air Chefs for example, we all know
that there's interest in that entity," he said, referring to the
company's inflight and airline lounge catering business.
The restructuring could meet opposition from a labour union
if leads to job losses, said Willie van Eeden, spokesman for
trade union UASA.
UASA represents about 30 percent of ground staff and cabin
crew of SAA.
"We will take a stand against any restructuring or sale of
business if it leads to jobs losses for our members," Eeden told
Reuters.
Bezuidenhout also said the national carrier was considering
listing its no-frills airline unit, Mango, which has been
operating domestic flights since its was founded in 2006.
But he has denied a Bloomberg report, citing unnamed
sources, earlier this week that SAA was in talks to sell part of
itself to another airline.
($1 = 12.0152 rand)
