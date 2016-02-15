* Report did not say which state firms should be sold
* Eskom, South African Airways unlikely to be sold - analyst
* Sales could boost ailing public finances
By Peroshni Govender
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 15 The South African
government should sell some state companies to improve public
finances which have been hit by a weak economy, a privatisation
team commissioned by President Jacob Zuma has recommended.
The team's report, released over the weekend, did not
mention any companies. Analysts said any sales would probably be
smaller companies and not struggling power utility Eskom or
national carrier South African Airways.
Many of South Africa's 300-odd state entities are a drain on
the government's purse. If Zuma's government were to adopt the
recommendation, it would mark a departure from the ruling
African National Congress's stance since coming into power in
1994, that state companies should not be sold off.
The report, released over the weekend, said "governance,
ownership policy and oversight systems were found to be
inadequate" in state-owned companies and recommended the
government sell underperforming companies either fully or
partially.
Zuma, in his annual state of the nation speech last week,
said the government needed to tighten its belt in the face of a
weak economy, which has been hit by a global slump in
commodities and by power cuts due to an inefficient power
sector, but analysts said it was unlikely to sell key state
assets.
"It needs to be taken with a very large pinch of salt,"
Nomura International's emerging market economist Peter Attard
Montalto said of the report. "It will apply mostly to smaller
parastatals and is unlikely to shift the dial on Eskom."
Analysts have frequently said that cash-strapped Eskom
, which was granted 20 billion rand ($1.27 billion) to
refurbish aging power plants, and loss-making South African
Airways should be privatised.
In July the government sold off its stake in mobile phone
firm Vodacom at a 10 percent discount to market prices to raise
money for Eskom.
($1 = 15.7965 rand)
(Editing by James Macharia and Susan Fenton)