CAPE TOWN, July 23 South Africa plans a radical
shake-up of its land policy to limit foreign ownership and could
submit legislation to parliament by December, a government
minister said on Wednesday.
The proposal is part of a reform package sponsored by the
ruling African National Congress (ANC) that includes the
expropriation of land deemed to have been illegally acquired, a
suggestion that could spook foreign investors.
"The principle is that foreign nationals should not own land
in the country but should have a long lease at a minimum of 30
years," land and rural development Minister Gugile Nkwinti told
reporters.
Nkwinti said the government was wary of applying the
proposals retroactively, however, on concerns that the
constitutionality of the bill could be challenged in court.
Real estate industry representatives spoke out against the
proposal, saying overall foreign investment in South African
property was small.
"This is completely ill-conceived," said Andrew Golding,
chief executive of Pam Golding Properties. "Particularly when
there is a misconception that foreigners are pouring into South
Africa and pushing prices up."
Land reform remains a sensitive issue in South Africa, where
20 years after the end of apartheid the white minority still
holds around 87 percent of commercial farm land.
A government-appointed panel in 2007 said foreign nationals
owned 3 percent of land used for residential housing, farms and
sectional titles, with a significantly higher percentage in
coastal and game farming areas.
The exact size and value of land owned by foreigners was
unclear. Nkwinti said on Wednesday that foreigners are thought
to own between 5 to 7 percent of South African land.
Under its existing land reform programme, the ANC had aimed
to transfer a third of all farmland to blacks by 2014.
The government has said it would not meet the deadline
because it did not have the tens of billions of dollars needed
to transfer large swathes of land to the black majority.
The state also plans to change the "willing-buyer
willing-seller" scheme it has used to purchase land, citing the
difficulty in price negotiations.
Nkwinti said the government also wanted an expropriation act
to confiscate land without compensation if the land was acquired
illegally or used for illegal purposes.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; editing by David Dolan)