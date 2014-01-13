JOHANNESBURG Jan 13 Two people were killed
during a clash with South African police on Monday when
residents of a village marched to a nearby town in North West
province to protest about water shortages, police said.
The incident is the latest in a series of confrontations
between police and protesters angry at poor public services in
Africa's biggest economy, adding to pressure on President Jacob
Zuma's government ahead of elections in about four months.
Monday's protest took place near the town of Brits, which
lies 80 kms (50 miles) north of Johannesburg and near the
country's platinum belt, the scene of often violent labour
unrest the past two years.
The region has also been hit by drought.
"Two protestors died and two were wounded when they marched
to Brits and clashed with police. It is suspected that police
fired shots but this is being investigated," police spokesman
Sabata Mokgwabone said.
He did not provide further details. It was not clear if the
police had used live ammunition or rubber bullets to quell the
protest, which was triggered by a water shortage.
