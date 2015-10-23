* Echoes of apartheid violence and students, police clash
* Millions of South Africans still poverty stricken
* Government loses favour with voters, unions
By Stella Mapenzauswa
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 23 As thousands of South
African university students protested against tuition fee hikes
this week, one banner stood out for its raw summary of
post-apartheid disappointment: "Our parents were sold dreams in
1994. We are just here for the refund!"
The erstwhile liberation party of Nelson Mandela has
comfortably won elections since toppling oppressive white rule
21 years ago, but is now losing favour with black voters who say
it has done little to improve their lives.
In scenes that, for some, recalled the 1976 massacre of
students protesting the use of the Afrikaans language in
schools, police this week threw stun grenades at students who
stormed the parliament precinct as Finance Minister Nhlanhla
Nene read a budget speech.
They have boycotted classes for a week, angry over
university administrators' plans to raise fees by as much as
11.5 percent and demanding that the government deliver on its
post-apartheid promise to provide education for all.
Today's crop of post-apartheid students, dubbed "Born
Frees", have no experience of white-minority rule but have borne
the brunt of the legacy of the abject poverty that afflicts
millions of blacks two decades later.
President Jacob Zuma's government, anxious to avoid
downgrades by credit rating agencies as it nurses a budget
deficit of nearly 4 percent of GDP, says it cannot afford to
provide blanket free education.
But it has found little sympathy as it grapples with
accusations of corruption and misuse of public funds, including
a $19 million state-funded security upgrade to Zuma's home.
"This protest may appear to be about tuition fees but what
lies beneath is poverty, unemployment, tardy and uncaring
service delivery, broken promises and the denial of
opportunity," said Gary van Staden, an analyst at NKC African
Economics.
"Free education, free housing, justice for all and a place
in the sun in a new democratic South Africa was always going to
be a hard ask. But slowly, over the years, what was lost was the
ideal and what was betrayed was the promise."
DIVORCED FROM THE ISSUES
Opposition parties have been quick to make political
mileage, with an eye to municipal elections due next year.
Legislators from the radical leftist Economic Freedom
Fighters (EFF) were ejected from parliament in full view of
television cameras after trying to block Nene from making his
speech until the university fees fallout was resolved.
The EFF won 25 of 400 parliamentary seats in a 2014 national
vote, and has portrayed itself as the party representing the
interests of millions of poor South Africans sacrificed at the
altar of pro-business government policies.
It has also led public calls for Zuma to pay back the money
for the upgrades to his Nkandla homestead.
The fact that Nene proceeded with his budget statement in
parliament while students confronted riot police outside points
to the gulf between the government and ordinary citizens,
analysts said.
"It really gave the impression of a government that's
increasingly divorced from very, very real issues and grievances
affecting South Africans," said Anne Fruhauf, southern Africa
analyst at Teneo Intelligence.
"There's certainly a chance that this will come back to
haunt the ANC at the municipal elections."
Opposition parties are already making inroads in student
representative councils that were previously the domain of the
ANC, with the Democratic Alliance staging a shock win at Fort
Hare University in Eastern Cape province this year.
Compounding the ANC's woes, its ruling alliance with the
Communist party and unions that have traditionally mobilised
votes for the ruling party is looking shaky as they accuse the
government of pandering to business interests.
Labour federation COSATU said Nene's budget statement showed
the government did not "have its antennae on the ground to pick
up the edginess of the population and the dying pulse of the
country's economy."
"We have seen nothing from the statement that points to
government's commitment to reducing unemployment, poverty and
inequality," COSATU said.
