* Many poor students on verge of dropping out
* Students want lower fees, some free education
* Government freezes next year's charges
By Nqobile Dludla
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 23 Like many young black South
Africans, fourth-year law student Tiisetso Rapasa dreams of
finishing her degree, the only chance she has of hauling herself
out of poverty in a country saddled with 50 percent youth
unemployment.
But the 22-year-old's aspirations are threatened by the
42,000 rand ($3,128) she owes Johannesburg's University of the
Witwatersrand (Wits), an amount she says she cannot pay, like
thousands of her peers in Africa's most advanced economy.
"If I don't graduate my contract with the law firm that I'm
signed with might be revoked," Rapasa told Reuters at one of
this week's nationwide protests to demand a freeze in tuition
fees - a demand met on Friday by an under-pressure President
Jacob Zuma.
Around her in the crowd, fellow students threatened to
cripple the education system, waving placards saying: "If the
Black child won't study, no one will".
Born in the dying days of apartheid, Rapasa is a so-called
'Born Free', one of millions of South Africans with no memory of
the white-minority rule that ended when Nelson Mandela and the
African National Congress took over in 1994.
But for her democracy has not meant an end to hardship in a
country beset with deep social problems.
She never met her father and her mother died 10 years ago,
leaving her to hop throughout her teen years from one family
member to the next until her aunt and uncle took her in.
With financial problems of their own, her aunt could not
help fund Rapasa's tuition fees, forcing her to beg for
financial support from the Wits Law school. Even that was not
enough to buy books and groceries.
"As much as I work hard I've just never been lucky with
scholarships," Rapasa said, with a sigh.
When universities announced a hike in 2016 tuition fees of
as much as 11.5 percent, it was the last straw for Rapasa, who
joined thousands of others, black and white, in protests across
the country, united under the Twitter hashtag #FeesMustFall.
"WAY OUT OF POVERTY"
Despite large improvements since 1994, black students are
still under-represented in South African universities and
critics say the fees exacerbate the inequalities in a country
where white households earn six times more than black ones.
While funding for poor students in the form of cheap loans
through the National Financial Aid Scheme has increased to more
than 9.5 billion rand in 2015 from just 441 million rand in
1997, it is not enough.
The government budgeted 33 billion rand for university
funding for this year, but still requires students to pay fees
to top up the state contribution.
Those charges vary across universities, but can be as high
as 60,000 rand ($4,500) for medical students - a figure well
beyond the means of millions of households.
When the government aid scheme failed to pay his fees,
20-year-old Aviwe Koli was forced to drop out before the final
year of his science degree and return to his family home in the
Eastern Cape, South Africa's poorest province.
His father's security guard's income is not enough to even
pay for registration.
"Now I'm looking for a job so I can save money and get back
to university," Koli said.
Rapasa was also among those failed by the government aid
scheme, pushing her to within a whisker of dropping out of
university in her second year.
"The plan was for me to sit at home and maybe look for a
job," she said. In the end, her uncle sold his two cars to raise
the cash to allow her to continue her degree.
For her, that piece of paper is priceless.
"My degree is my way out of poverty and breaking the poverty
cycle that I was born into," she said.
($1 = 13.4242 rand)
(Editing by James Macharia and Ed Cropley)