JOHANNESBURG May 4 Protesters, angered by a
change in municipal boundaries which they fear will leave them
worse off for social services, torched 13 schools in South
Africa's northern Limpopo province, police said as tensions rose
ahead of local polls in August.
The latest protests were triggered by a high court ruling
upholding a decision to shift some districts from one
municipality's jurisdiction to another.
Many protesters said the change meant the quality of social
services would change, leaving them worse off.
With elections scheduled for August 3, the demonstrations
over services are starting to take on an increasingly political
tone, suggesting they could get worse in the next few months.
Police said residents in Vuwani district and nearby areas
set alight a post office and other government buildings on
Monday and Tuesday nights leaving smouldering structures behind.
Residents had also set up roadblocks to the area, Limpopo
police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said.
The protests began after the High Court upheld the
Demarcation Board's decision to include the districts, currently
under Makhado municipality, into the Malamulele district after
residents had filed a case to oppose the change.
"What we are requesting from the police is that they ...
provide more manpower in the area and ensure that important
public infrastructure is protected," said Limpopo Premiere
Stanley Mathabatha speaking on local TV news channel, eNCA.
The Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the
actions of protesters undermined government efforts to improve
education and infrastructure.
"It is not only a waste of taxpayers' money to lose valuable
existing infrastructure but disrespects the hard work of every
law abiding member of society," Motshekga said in a statement.
Opposition political parties are seizing on the anger as
evidence of the failings of the ruling African National Congress
(ANC), in providing services around the country.
The ANC has said it is still best placed to lead the country
having successfully campaigned against white minority rule under
apartheid which ended in 1994.
