JOHANNESBURG Jan 23 Two people have been killed
and 256 arrested for looting and other offences in violent
social unrest that left a trail of damage in the central South
African industrial city of Sasolburg, police said on Wednesday.
The protests that began earlier this week over plans to
incorporate the industrial area with a poorer part of the region
had mostly quieted down after three days of some of the most
intense street battles to hit Africa's largest economy.
At their peak, thousands of people torched vehicles, looted
shops and threw stones at police who tried to break up the
protests by firing rubber bullets and setting off stun grenades.
"There were too many businesses that were damaged, We are
still taking stock," police colonel Motantsi Makhele told
Reuters.
One person was killed in a clash outside a police station
and the other died when protesters tried to loot a store, he
said.
The opposition Democratic Alliance said police fired live
ammunition during the protest, a charge that could further
tarnish the image of police facing criticism for shooting dead
34 strikers last year at a Lonmin platinum mine, the deadliest
security incident since apartheid ended in 1994.
Petrochemical group Sasol lost nearly 1 percent in
trading on the Johannesburg bourse on Tuesday, with market
players worried the protests could hurt its operations, which
are based in the town.
Many impoverished areas have been rocked by "service
delivery protests", in which residents block streets and square
off with the police to complain about the way the ruling African
National Congress has been running their town.
The number of such protests averaged 21 annually in the five
years before President Jacob Zuma took office in 2009 but jumped
to more than 110 since then, according to monitoring group
Municipal IQ.
