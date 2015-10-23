BRIEF-Cesca Therapeutics Q3 loss per share $0.21
* Cesca Therapeutics announces fiscal third quarter and nine month 2017 financial and operating results and provides corporate update
JOHANNESBURG Oct 23 South Africa's rand touched a 3-1/2 week low against the dollar on Friday as investor sentiment soured over the two week long student protests over tuition fees that have hit universities countrywide.
By 1412 GMT the rand was trading 1.26 percent down at 13.5740, reversing earlier gains as a stronger dollar also weighed down the local currency.
"The student protests doesn't reflect well to offshore investors and the fact that the government is already under pressure from a fiscal perspective and the situation adds to pressure going forward," said Ricardo Da Camara, market analyst at ETM Analytics.
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)
* Cesca Therapeutics announces fiscal third quarter and nine month 2017 financial and operating results and provides corporate update
WASHINGTON, May 11 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac could be forced to retain earnings to stabilize their operations and maintain investor confidence, the head of the U.S. agency regulating the mortgage firms said on Thursday.