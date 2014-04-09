BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
April 9 South African financial services firm PSG Konsult will make its first Johannesburg Stock Exchange appearance in June, it said on Wednesday, marking a transition from the thinly-traded over-the-counter equity market.
The listing was not aimed at raising any money but would help the insurance and asset management company build a track-record for when it needs to raise funds from investors, chief executive Francois Gouws said.
Investment firm PSG Holdings owns more than 60 percent of PSG Konsult, and would retain its shareholding when the company lists.
According to its website, PSG Konsult's 1.3 billion shares are trading at around 7 rand each, giving it a market capitalisation of nearly 9 billion rand ($862.85 million).
The group will join the likes of Coronation Fund Managers and Sanlam on the JSE. ($1 = 10.4306 South African Rand) (Reporting by Nomatter Ndebele; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year