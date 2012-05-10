By Ed Cropley
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG May 10 Two models at the eye of a
race storm that has exposed the thin veneer of social harmony in
South Africa 18 years after the end of apartheid shook hands on
Thursday and vowed to work towards Nelson Mandela's vision of a
non-racial "Rainbow Nation".
The brouhaha erupted last week when 20-year-old blonde
Jessica Leandra dos Santos - voted '2011 Model of the Year' by
readers of men's magazine FHM - tweeted about an "arrogant and
disrespectful kaffir" she had encountered at a supermarket.
The apartheid-era slang for black person, which originally
comes from the Arabic for 'unbeliever', is considered extremely
offensive in South Africa, where media refer to it only as the
'K-word'.
A few days later, 20-year-old aspirant black model Tshidi
Thamana responded with a Twitter post saying that if "all white
people were killed", blacks wouldn't have to put up with racial
abuse from the likes of dos Santos.
She also referred to an anti-apartheid song called "Shoot
the Boer (white farmer)" popularised by Julius Malema, until
recently the radical leader of the youth wing of the ruling
African National Congress.
Both comments sparked outrage on the Internet, in newspapers
and on radio talk shows from public and politicians alike, while
sponsors quickly ditched dos Santos.
The opposition Democratic Alliance, perceived as the party
of white privilege, also jumped at the chance to burnish its
multi-racial credentials by having its black spokesman, Mmusi
Maimane, host a reconciliation breakfast between the pair.
"We know what we did was wrong," Thamana told a scrum of
reporters and photographers at Maimane's home, before posing all
smiles with her arm on her adversary's shoulder.
A contrite dos Santos offered her "sincere apologies" and
said she would be working at "getting the country back to where
it was a week ago".
Although Internet wags dubbed the spat a 'Tempest in a
D-cup' between two people too young to recall the white-minority
rule that ended in 1994, it has served as a harsh reminder of
the inequalities that persist between blacks, who make up 80
percent of South Africa's 49 million people, and the 10-percent
white minority.
According to Statistics South Africa, 29 percent of blacks
are unemployed compared with 5.9 percent of whites, while IHS
Global Insight, an economic consultancy, estimates that whites
have an average income nearly seven times that of blacks.
(Reporting by Ed Cropley, editing by Paul Casciato)