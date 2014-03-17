JOHANNESBURG, March 17 Unusually heavy late
summer rains have killed more than 30 people in South Africa but
have brought welcome relief to grain farmers after drought
conditions in some parts of the maize belt in January and
February.
The government said 32 people had died because of the rains
over the past two weeks in the northern and eastern provinces of
North West, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. The
toll included 25 drownings and six people killed by lightning.
"A number of people have been rescued from the roofs of
their vehicles and several were trapped in their homes. Rescue
and search services remain on high alert," it said in a
statement.
However, the rains have broken a drought in parts of North
West province and have been welcomed by farmers in Africa's top
maize producer.
"The grain farmers welcome the rain. The crops planted late
will benefit from the rain. There is relatively very little
damage so far," said Jannie de Villiers, the chief executive of
Grain SA, which represents grain farmers.
Some farmers in eastern Mpumalanga province had reported
that secondary roads had been damaged and it might be difficult
to get the crops to silos as a result, De Villiers added.
South Africa is likely to harvest 12.403 million tonnes of
maize in 2014 after reaping 11.69 million tonnes last year, the
government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) says.
Maize is the staple crop in South Africa and a poor harvest
can push overall inflation much higher.
Maize futures for the most-traded July contract hit
record highs around 2,500 rand a tonne in January but have since
fallen 16 percent to 2,080 rand a tonne in response to the
rains.
The wet weather also damaged coal supplies used to fuel
power stations in Mpumalanga, forcing state-run power utility
this month to impose the first rolling blackouts since 2008 to
prevent a collapse of the national grid.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing
by Ed Cropley)