JOHANNESBURG Nov 12 The families of 34 South African striking miners shot dead by police at Lonmin's Marikana mine in August 2012 have issued Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa with a court summons for complicity in their deaths, the presidency said on Thursday.

Ramaphosa was a director and shareholder at Lonmin at the time of the shootings and was involved in email exchanges with authorities in the days leading up to the shooting. He has denied accusations he pressed for a police crackdown. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Ed Cropley)