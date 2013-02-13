* Ramphele to make political announcement next week
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 13 Respected anti-apartheid
activist Mamphela Ramphele resigned as chairwoman of Gold Fields
on Wednesday, intensifying speculation she is about to
launch a political party to challenge the ruling African
National Congress (ANC).
The medical doctor and former World Bank managing director
will make a statement about her "political plans" on
Johannesburg's Constitution Hill on Monday, a public relations
consultancy working for her said this week.
Gold Fields, one of South Africa's biggest mining companies,
said Ramphele had decided to retire "to further her
socio-economic and political work".
The 65-year-old commands considerable respect among South
Africa's black majority as a partner of Black Consciousness
leader Steve Biko, who died in 1977 as a result of beatings
received in an apartheid prison.
She was also placed under house arrest for seven years by
the apartheid government because of her political work. Even
after the advent of democracy in 1994, she has seldom shied away
from challenging authority and questioning the ANC's leadership
of the self-styled "Rainbow Nation".
At a business breakfast this week she described the ANC as
"authoritarian, intolerant of criticism and unaccountable",
according to the Daily Maverick newspaper, and in 2012 accused
President Jacob Zuma of leading an assault on the post-apartheid
constitution.
"There is enough concern about the utterances by ANC leaders
and government officials to suggest that not all is well in our
constitutional democracy," she told a meeting in the industrial
city of East London.
Ramphele, also a noted author, public health activist and
academic, is entering the political arena without a grass-roots
network, meaning her party may not garner significant support in
presidential elections next year.
But she would not be taking on the might of Nelson Mandela's
101-year-old liberation movement without having a solid plan in
place, political analyst Nic Borain said.
"She is an amazingly powerful woman," he said. "She would
have done her homework."
The ANC is expected to storm to victory in the 2014 polls,
but the party has seen its support wane over the years as
corruption has eaten into welfare programmes aimed at helping
the nearly 40 percent of the population mired in poverty.
Election results show those dissatisfied with the ANC have
mostly stayed away from the polls instead of turning out in
large numbers for the main opposition Democratic Alliance, seen
as representing white privilege.
TRADITIONALIST
Zuma, a 70-year-old Zulu traditionalist who has called for
young ANC members to obey their elders, has looked to older
voters in rural areas for support instead of the young blacks
flocking to the cities.
Last year he told parliament he was worried about black
people "who become too clever" because they could become the
sharpest critics of African tradition and culture.
His right-hand-man took a pre-emptive shot at Ramphele last
month, saying her party would be a voice in the wilderness.
"It remains to be seen if what she created - or will create
- changes anything. We will contest elections against anyone and
are confident we will succeed," Gwede Mantashe, the ANC
secretary-general, told the Mail & Guardian newspaper.
The ANC, with a massive organisation that commands respect
for ending apartheid, has already fended off a major political
challenge when a group of party heavyweights broke off to form
the Congress of the People (COPE) in 2008.
Seen as a political game changer at the time, COPE is now a
marginal player riven by in-fighting and starved of cash.
Ramphele, whose parents were teachers, grew up in a rural
part of the country and was one of the few blacks who earned a
medical degree in the apartheid state.
She has criticised the ANC for crushing the dreams of the
liberation and letting cronyism undermine the ideals of "the
struggle".
"We need to shift the frame of reference from the politics
of fear and patronage, to assert ourselves as sovereigns and
defend our constitutional democracy," she wrote in her 2012 book
"Conversations with My Sons and Daughters."
