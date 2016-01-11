* Weak local fundamentals weigh on currency
* Finance minister's removal still casts shadow
* Pressure on central bank to raise rates
* Higher rand price for gold boosts stocks
* Graphic link.reuters.com/mup48t
(Updates rand, adds stocks, bonds)
By Nqobile Dludla
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 11 South Africa's rand
plummeted to a record low on Monday as global concerns about
China's economy added to investors' worries about domestic
political and economic strains before municipal elections later
this year.
The rand fell more than 9 percent to 17.9950 against the
dollar, by far its weakest level on record, on fears that China
wants to weaken its currency aggressively and boost its export
competitiveness.
The South African unit had recovered somewhat to 16.6500 by
1520 GMT, but was still down 2 percent from Friday's close. It
was the weakest performer in a basket of 25 emerging market
currencies tracked by Reuters.
The rand has been wobbly since President Jacob Zuma plunged
Africa's most industrialised economy into uncertainty in
December by firing Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene in what some
analysts saw as a sign of strife within the ruling African
National Congress party.
In an about-face, Zuma removed Nene's little known
replacement within a week, returning former Treasury boss Pravin
Gordhan to the post, but investors are now uneasy over the
prospect of undue political interference in economic policy.
This was evident on Monday, when the rand took one of the
biggest currency hits from a wave of global risk aversion
spawned by the China worries.
"The rand to some extent is reflecting a lot of investor
concern surrounding the future of policymaking decisions and
given the finance ministry debacle at the end of last year,"
BNP Paribas Cadiz Securities economist Jeffrey Schultz said.
Zuma said after an ANC rally at the weekend that financial
markets had over-reacted to his decision to sack Nene.
MOOD BEARISH
But critics say his speech was another sign of the
government's failure to tackle structural weaknesses that have
kept annual economic growth below 2 percent for the past five
years and have led to credit rating downgrades.
"Local sentiment remains poor and the fact that this
weekend's ANC conference did not address investor concerns,
suggests that these fears could persist," Barclays Africa
currency strategist Mike Keenan said in a note. "The underlying
rand mood remains extremely bearish."
Government bonds fell heavily on Monday, and the yield on
benchmark paper due in 2026 jumped 16 basis points to
a month's high of 9.685 percent.
Stocks fared better, led by gold shares as the weaker rand
boosted the price of bullion in local currency terms.
The benchmark Top-40 index rose 0.53 percent to
43,482.54, while the All-share gained 0.45 percent to
48,322.68.
The ANC has rallied around Zuma after the finance minister
episode, rejecting calls for him to stand down.
But analysts say this could cost it votes in the municipal
elections as the ANC's mainly black supporters accuse Nelson
Mandela's liberation movement of not doing enough to lift them
from poverty since ending white rule in 1994.
White South Africans, on the other hand, feel they have
become scapegoats for an economic downturn resulting mainly from
poor governance, raising racial tensions that have played out on
social media since the start of the year.
DROUGHT ALSO WEIGHS
As the political and economic outlook sours, the rand has
already shed more than 7 percent of its value since the start of
2016, adding to a 25 percent decline last year.
This, coupled with rising food prices as a drought in
southern Africa takes its toll, will fuel inflation, putting
pressure on the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) to raise
interest rates even as economic growth languishes around 1.5
percent.
Monetary policymakers have said they would not intervene
directly in the market to influence the rand exchange rate, but
raised rates by 50 basis points last year to curb inflation.
"The way things are unfolding (means that) decisive action
will need to be taken, most likely by the SARB when they meet
later this month," Bidvest Bank said.
"Rates need to rise to stem the tide of negative speculative
activity and for that to happen the SARB needs to be bold."
(Additional reporting by TJ Strydom and Vincent Flasseur;
Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa and David Stamp)