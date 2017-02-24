JOHANNESBURG Feb 24 South Africa's central bank
wants commercial lenders involved in the rand currency rigging
scandal to be held accountable, deputy governor Daniel Mminele
said on Friday.
South Africa's Competition Commission said last week that it
had found more than a dozen local and foreign banks had colluded
to coordinate trading in the rand and the U.S dollar using an
instant chat room called "ZAR Domination".
"The South African Reserve Bank ...is of the view that those
found to have violated the law should accept full responsibility
for their actions and be held accountable, and corrective
measures should be implemented," Mminele said in a speech posted
on the bank's website.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James
Macharia)