JOHANNESBURG Feb 17 Barclays Plc and
Citigroup approached South African antitrust investigators
with information relating to alleged rigging of the rand, two
sources told Reuters on Friday.
South Africa's Competition Commission said on Wednesday it
had found more than a dozen local and foreign banks colluded to
coordinate trading in the South African and U.S. currencies.
Its inquiry centred on an instant messaging chat room called
"ZAR Domination", which the Commission alleged was used by the
banks to coordinate trading activities when giving quotes to
customers who buy or sell currencies.
The Commission launched the probe in April 2015, joining a
global clampdown that has led to dozens of traders being fired
and big banks fined a total of around $10 billion for rigging
interest rate and foreign exchange benchmarks.
In the case of the alleged rigging of the rand, the
Competition Commission said it had recommended fines amounting
to 10 percent of the banks' South African annual revenues to the
country's Competition Tribunal, which adjudicates on the
watchdog's findings.
"Barclays and Citigroup offered to co-operate with the
investigation," one source said, adding that if the information
they provided led to a successful prosecution of other members
of the alleged cartel they could be exempted from any fine.
Barclays reiterated on Friday a statement made earlier in
the week in which it said it was cooperating with regulators,
while Citigroup, which has also said it is working with
regulators, was not immediately available for comment.
Barclays and Citigroup were not included in the list of
banks that the Commission recommended should be fined, but it
did name them as members of the alleged rigging group.
The Commission was not seeking any penalty against
Citigroup, Barclays and Barclays Africa because of the
information they supplied was enough to refer the matter to
Tribunal for prosecution, another source said.
The information the banks provided, which the sources did
not detail, would be examined by the Competition Tribunal.
The other banks and brokerages named in the case were,
Nomura, Standard Bank, Investec, JP
Morgan, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse Group
, Commerzbank AG, Standard New York Securities
Inc, Macquarie Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
(BAML), ANZ Banking Group Ltd and Standard
Chartered Plc.
Investec and Barclays both have said they would cooperate
with the probe, while Standard Bank, BAML, Commerzbank, BNP
Paribas Nomura, Credit Suisse, ANZ, Standard Chartered and
Macquarie declined comment. The others have not commented.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)